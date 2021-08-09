UrduPoint.com

SSP Larkana Outlines Plan To Maintain Peace During Muharram

Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:04 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Imran Qureshi Monday said a comprehensive plan has been chalked out to maintain peace and harmony in the district during Muharram-ul-haram.

While talking to media, he said that police personnel would be deployed to escort all mourning processions and 'majalis' to be held at main imambargahs in the district.

All security measures would be adopted to prevent any untoward incident during Ashura, he said, however the people should extend all cooperation to the police to maintain peace and sectarian harmony during Muharram days, he added.

The SSP said that a control room has been established to be operated round-the-clock, for prompt action by the district police.

He urged Ulemas and public to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order during the holy month.

He said the Ulemas should spread the message of brotherhood and tolerance and foil the designs of anti-social elements.

