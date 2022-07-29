UrduPoint.com

SSP Larkana Outlines Plan To Maintain Peace In Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 09:23 PM

SSP Larkana outlines plan to maintain peace in Muharram

A comprehensive plan has been Chalk out to maintain peace and harmony in the district during Muharram-ul-haram

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :A comprehensive plan has been Chalk out to maintain peace and harmony in the district during Muharram-ul-haram.

This stated by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh on Friday told media-men that police personnel will be deployed to escort all mourning processions and 'majalis' to be held at main imam-bargahs in the district.

All security measures will be adopted to prevent any untoward incident during Muharramul Harram Days, he said, however the people should extend all cooperation to the police to maintain peace and sectarian harmony during Muharram days, he added.

The SSP Larkana said that a control room has been established to operate round-the-clock, for prompt action by the district police.

He urged ulemas and public to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order during the month of Muharram.

He also said ulemas should spread the message of brotherhood and tolerance and foil the designs of anti-social elements.

He further said that anti-social elements cannot create unrest among public by distributing irresponsible pamphlets.

