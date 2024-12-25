SSP Larkana Participated Christmas With Christian Community
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso participated with the Christian community's religious place of worship in the church on Wednesday, where he met the church administrators and congratulated them on the occasion of Christmas and participated in the cake cutting ceremony.
SSP Larkana directed the concerned DSPs and SHOs to provide foolproof security to all the churchgoers, church administrators and Christian community to make adequate security arrangements during the visit and participate in their celebrations. Christians community also thanked SSP Larkana to participated in Merry Christmas celebrations.
