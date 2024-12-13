SSP Larkana Reviews Police Welfare Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SPP) Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso chaired a meeting with police officers on Friday, in which police welfare and other issues were reviewed.
On this occasion SSP Larkana issued various orders for the welfare of police officers and youth forces.
Taking into account the police officers and youths performing duties in the field, the SSP issued orders to provide jersey, jacket and long boots with firewood for burning fire at the duty point, especially on 27th December on varsi of Martyred Benazir Bhutto.
Discussed with the officers about accommodation, warm beds, vehicles and food items for all the police officers and youths performing duties in Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto.
He further issued orders to ensure all possible facilities provided to the police personnel coming from outside.SSP Larkana emphasized on the officials that any kind of negligence or carelessness in this regard will not be tolerated.
