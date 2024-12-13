Open Menu

SSP Larkana Reviews Police Welfare Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SSP Larkana reviews police welfare issues

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SPP) Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso chaired a meeting with police officers on Friday, in which police welfare and other issues were reviewed.

On this occasion SSP Larkana issued various orders for the welfare of police officers and youth forces.

Taking into account the police officers and youths performing duties in the field, the SSP issued orders to provide jersey, jacket and long boots with firewood for burning fire at the duty point, especially on 27th December on varsi of Martyred Benazir Bhutto.

Discussed with the officers about accommodation, warm beds, vehicles and food items for all the police officers and youths performing duties in Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto.

He further issued orders to ensure all possible facilities provided to the police personnel coming from outside.SSP Larkana emphasized on the officials that any kind of negligence or carelessness in this regard will not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Fire Police Benazir Bhutto Vehicles Larkana December All From

Recent Stories

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

1 hour ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

2 hours ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

2 hours ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

16 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

17 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

17 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan