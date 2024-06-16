Open Menu

SSP Larkana Visits Bazaars, Reviews Security Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 12:20 PM

SSP Larkana visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) (SSP) Larkana, Rahool Khan Khoso today visited the city bazaars and markets to review the security arrangements ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and directed the police to ensure safety to the people in the city bazaars and markets.

DSP Civil Lines Larkana citym DSP Hydari Larkana city and others were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, SSP Larkana Rahool Khan Khoso directed the district police to ensure fool proof security for public and worship places, and other important installations on occasion of Eidul-Azha.

He issued these directions during a meeting held here to review law and order and security in the district, especially on the eve of Eidul Azha.

The SSP Larkana said that more than 1500 pollice personnel would be deployed for the security of about 350 Eidul Azha congregations in various places of the district.

He said that police patrolling had been enhanced to check animal theft at markets.

He requested citizens to be vigilant and inform the police if they observe any suspicious activity.

