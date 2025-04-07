Open Menu

SSP Lasbela Conducts Surprise Visits To Various Police Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 01:10 PM

SSP Lasbela conducts surprise visits to various police stations

HUB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lasbela Atif Ameer made surprise visits to various police stations to assert his authority and ensure the effectiveness of the police force in the district, shortly after assuming charge.

According to SSP office, during his visit to the Lyari Police Station, SSP Amir was received by SHO Shahid Iqbal. The SSP reviewed the security arrangements at the station and directed the officials to enhance the snap checking operation process.

He also emphasized the need to improve the management of arms, ammunition, and cleanliness within the station.

SSP Amir also visited the Record Police Station, where he issued necessary instructions to the SHO and Head Muharrar.

Furthermore, he ordered the immediate arrest of wanted criminals in general cases registered at the police station.

The surprise visits are seen as a clear indication of SSP Amir's commitment to maintaining law and order in the district and ensuring the police force's accountability.

APP/ahe/378

