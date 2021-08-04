SSP Lasbela inaugurates IT & Ops room at Hub City Police Station

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lasbela Tariq Elahi Mastoi and Awaran Militia Lasbela Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Nal Amir formally inaugurated the IT and Ops room at Hub City Police Station after Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lasbela Tariq Elahi Mastoi and Awaran Militia Lasbela Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Nal Amir formally inaugurated the IT and Ops room at Hub City Police Station after Quetta on Wednesday.

SSP Lasbela Tariq Elahi Mastoi talking to media said considering the importance of industrial city Hub after Quetta, this is an important step towards making Hub a safe city in terms of security as per the orders of Chief Minister Balochistan and the vision of IG Balochistan Tahir Rai.

"Under the project, cameras have been installed at the entrances and exits of the city and all the data related to crime and crimes will be stored here which will help in the prevention of crime", he added.

He said this project would be helped in full monitoring of Muharram processions and gatherings in the areas.