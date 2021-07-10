SSP launches tree plantation campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghotki, Umar Tufail on Saturday launched a plantation campaign by planting tree at Police headquarters Ghotki.

Speaking on the occasion, he said during this plantation campaign 1,000 trees would be planted in the different police stations, Police Lines and and all subordinate offices in the district.

He further stated that planting tree was a Sadqa-e-Jaria. Everyone should not only plant at least one tree but should protect it for its survival.