SSP Malir Directs Officials To Assist Local Admin To Help People During Rain

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 04:20 PM

SSP Malir directs officials to assist local admin to help people during rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police Malir (SSP) Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur on Wednesday directed the police officials concerned to assist citizens and the local administration for providing relief to the people during the rains.

According to the statement issued by the Malir police spokesman, the SSP Malir has asked the police officials to remain present on the roads to help the citizens in case of heavy rain.

He has directed that vehicles and the services of mechanics should also be used to help people.

The SSP Malir further said that arrangements had been made in the district schools to shift the affected people from the Malir river and the low-lying areas to safer places.

He directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) concerned to keep sending him updates about the rain situation of their respective areas.

Bahadur instructed all the DSPs and SHOs to stay in touch with the concerned authorities in their areas to assist the relevant institutions in dewatering from the roads.

He said that the officials should play their role in ensuring smooth flow of traffic during and after the rains.

SSP Irfan said that special teams equipped with necessary equipment had been constituted to help the citizens during rain.

He appealed to the citizens to stay away from electric lines and poles as well as trees and signboards during rain.

