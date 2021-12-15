SSP Matiari raids Gutka factory, seizes mainpuri, raw material

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Matiari Mohammad Kaleem on Wednesday conducted raid on Gutka factory and confiscated a large quantity of material used for making mainpuri and other contraband substances

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Matiari Mohammad Kaleem on Wednesday conducted raid on Gutka factory and confiscated a large quantity of material used for making mainpuri and other contraband substances.

According to spokesman, SSP along with special team raided a factory located in jurisdiction of P S Matiari and seized 35 bags of mainpuri and several packets of raw material used for making gutka and Z-21 and arrested accused identified as Naveed Memon.

The SSP also suspended SHO Matiari Mehboob Ali Shah and ordered inquiry against police officials to ascertain their involvement in narcotics sale.

In light of the inquiry report, the departmental action against involved police officials will be initiated, spokesman said.