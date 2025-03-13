SSP Meets Hindu Community For Holi Security Arrangements
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP met with multiple delegations from the Hindu community in his office on Thursday.
Members of the Hindu community presented flowers and sweets to SSP Larkana as gifts on the joyous occasion of Holi.
On this occasion, SSP Larkana extended Holi greetings to all Hindu communities in Pakistan, including the participants.
The delegation included Harish Kumar, President of the Hindu Panchayat, Dr. Diali Gul, Dr. Amrit Lal, Advocate William, and Vishal Malani.
The meeting included discussions on matters related to peace and security.
SSP Larkana inquired about the issues faced by the participants and issued on-the-spot orders for their resolution.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23
Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024
Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation
Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE
End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister gives two months deadline to officers for performance improvement; assign tasks for rapid w ..1 minute ago
-
SSP meets Hindu community for Holi security arrangements1 minute ago
-
AJK President advises CS to ensure good governance in letter n spirit11 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant launch tree plantation initiative to combat environmental impact11 minutes ago
-
Ex-AJK PM's diplomatic passport case adjourned till April 1221 minutes ago
-
Two injured over land dispute21 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers offered of two railway employees martyred in Jafar Express incident21 minutes ago
-
District admin continues crackdown against profiteers21 minutes ago
-
Eid clothes distributed among children suffering from thalassemia in Quetta21 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler1 hour ago
-
Sachal Sarmast's 204th annual Urs begins in Khairpur1 hour ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal’s Rs10 bln suit: final arguments due March 141 hour ago