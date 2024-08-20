Open Menu

SSP Meets Imamia Jirga Regarding Chehlum Preparations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SSP meets Imamia jirga regarding Chehlum preparations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar SSP met with a representative delegation of the Imamia Jirga to ensure peaceful observance of Chehlum.

A comprehensive security plan will be devised in light of suggestions and recommendations from the Imamia jirga

delegation, led by Farhan Ali Bangash, which met with SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line Peshawar.

The meeting was also attended by SP City Ehsan Shah, SP Security Kamal Hussain, and DSP City Diyar Khan.

SSP Kashif Zulfiqar said that Peshawar Police is committed to ensuring peaceful observance of Chehlum, and a comprehensive security plan will be implemented.

He added that CCTV cameras will be increased to monitor processions and the city.

He emphasized the need for unity among scholars, dignitaries, and police to maintain peace in the city.

The delegation appreciated the efforts of Peshawar Police in maintaining peace during religious events and assured their full cooperation.

