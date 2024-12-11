Open Menu

SSP Mirpurkhas Appeals For Support From Lawyers To Fight Crime

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM

MIRPUR KHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Mirpurkhas Police SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar has asked local lawyers not to defend individuals involved in robbery, theft and drug-related offences especially those trafficking in ice heroin, on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson, this appeal was made during a meeting with the District Bar Council Mirpurkhas where he was welcomed by Council Presidents Ali Hassan Chandio and Masood Ahmed Laghari.

The meeting aimed to strengthen the relationship between the police and the legal community, focusing on maintaining law and order.

SSP highlighted the need for better coordination between police and lawyers to uphold the rule of law.

In response, the legal community assured Sethar that they would refuse to take on cases involving drug dealers and serious criminals.

The meeting was also attended by DSP CIA Fazal Haq Chandio and Prosecutor Inspector Heman Das.

As a gesture of appreciation for his efforts against crime, the legal community presented Sethar with a traditional Ajrak cap.

