SSP Mirpurkhas ensures foolproof security for Diwali celebrations

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) SSP Mirpurkhas Adil Memon said on Friday that foolproof security has been provided at 40 temples on the occasion of Diwali.

He visited Lal Mandir to review security arrangements before the start of Diwali celebrations and events. He was accompanied by in-charge DIB Danish Bhatti, SHO Satellite Town Police Inspector Vijay Kumar Khatri, and Traffic Sergeant Haider Baloch.

The management of Lal Mandir, including Ramesh Kumar Vansimal, Dhanraj Hotwani, Pritam Das Kelwani, Kishore Maharaj, and Paro Mal Premi briefed SSP Memon on their religious rituals. He was also presented with a traditional Sindh cap and ajrak.

Lal Mandir administrator Ramesh Kumar Vansimal said that prayers will be offered for the Palestinian people during this year's main Diwali pooja ceremony.

He announced that this year's Diwali celebrations will be celebrated in solidarity with Palestine.

