SSP Mirpurkhas finalizes security plan for Muharram

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (R) Asad Ali Chaudhary chaired a meeting with members of the Peace Committee regarding security arrangements in Muharram-al-Haram here on Wednesday.

The security plan for Muharram was discussed in the meeting and recommendations were presented.

On this occasion, SSP Mirpurkhas said that fool-proof security arrangements are being ensured in connection with Muharram, but no person will be allowed to take the law into his hands, otherwise, he will be dealt with strictly.

Later, SSP Mirpurkhas heard from the representatives of the District Peace Committee about the issues regarding security, law, and order and also issued necessary instructions in time, and assured that full-proof security arrangements will be ensured during Muharram.