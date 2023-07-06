Open Menu

SSP Mirpurkhas Holds Meeting Regarding Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 07:07 PM

SSP Mirpurkhas holds meeting regarding Muharram

SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (Rtd) Asad Ali Chaudhary held an important meeting by at SSP Office Mirpurkhas here on Thursday to maintain the law and order situation in Muharram-ul-Haram

Mirpurkhas , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (Rtd) Asad Ali Chaudhary held an important meeting by at SSP Office Mirpurkhas here on Thursday to maintain the law and order situation in Muharram-ul-Haram .

All SDPOs and SHOs of Mirpurkhas district, in-charge traffic, and in-charge 15 emergency police participated in the meeting and discussed the security plan on the occasion of Muharram.

In this regard, SSP Mirpurkhas said that Foolproof security arrangements have been made, however, no person will be allowed to take the law into his hands otherwise he will be dealt with strict action.

SSP Mirpurkhas while briefing the meeting further said that Muharram Foolproof arrangements have been made for the security of mourning processions, congregations, and religious gatherings, which along with the police, Pakistan Rangers, and volunteers will also perform duties for law and order and fool-proof security.

Meanwhile, the SSP informed all the SDPOs and SHOs about the security plan during Muharram and gave strict orders to provide full proof and tight security.

Strict checking instructions were also issued at sensitive places and entrances and exits of the district to conduct a comprehensive search of the participants in congregations and processions, however, lady searcher police constables and lady volunteers will carry out search duties for women.

And all the officers will be in contact with the DSPs, SHOs, and organizers of processions and congregations of their respective areas added SSP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rangers Police Law And Order Traffic Asad Ali Women All Muharram

Recent Stories

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar pin ..

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar pins rank badges to 52 inspector ..

42 seconds ago
 Sukkur Union of Journalists (SUJ) grieved over dea ..

Sukkur Union of Journalists (SUJ) grieved over death of mother of Afzal Butt

43 seconds ago
 PTI member GB Assembly Javed Manwa resigns from PT ..

PTI member GB Assembly Javed Manwa resigns from PTI

46 seconds ago
 Finland to Impose More Travel Restrictions on Russ ..

Finland to Impose More Travel Restrictions on Russian Citizens From July 10 - Mi ..

48 seconds ago
 Joint sitting of Parliament condemns desecration o ..

Joint sitting of Parliament condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

10 minutes ago
 Amin vows to address IT, Telecom issues, safeguard ..

Amin vows to address IT, Telecom issues, safeguard user rights

10 minutes ago
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Holy Quran's de ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Holy Quran's desecration, an attempt to beget ..

23 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan central bank expects inflation to drop ..

Sri Lankan central bank expects inflation to drop to 7 pct in July

29 minutes ago
 Babar Azam holds pre-departure media conference

Babar Azam holds pre-departure media conference

50 minutes ago
 Four die as heavy rain lashes Lahore

Four die as heavy rain lashes Lahore

58 minutes ago
 Almost 600 Unexploded Shells Found on Deserted Isl ..

Almost 600 Unexploded Shells Found on Deserted Island in Okinawa Prefecture - Re ..

29 minutes ago
 Western world should take effective measures to pr ..

Western world should take effective measures to prevent Islamophobia: Ahsan Bakh ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan