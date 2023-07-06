SSP Mirpurkhas holds meeting regarding Muharram

SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (Rtd) Asad Ali Chaudhary held an important meeting by at SSP Office Mirpurkhas here on Thursday to maintain the law and order situation in Muharram-ul-Haram

All SDPOs and SHOs of Mirpurkhas district, in-charge traffic, and in-charge 15 emergency police participated in the meeting and discussed the security plan on the occasion of Muharram.

In this regard, SSP Mirpurkhas said that Foolproof security arrangements have been made, however, no person will be allowed to take the law into his hands otherwise he will be dealt with strict action.

SSP Mirpurkhas while briefing the meeting further said that Muharram Foolproof arrangements have been made for the security of mourning processions, congregations, and religious gatherings, which along with the police, Pakistan Rangers, and volunteers will also perform duties for law and order and fool-proof security.

Meanwhile, the SSP informed all the SDPOs and SHOs about the security plan during Muharram and gave strict orders to provide full proof and tight security.

Strict checking instructions were also issued at sensitive places and entrances and exits of the district to conduct a comprehensive search of the participants in congregations and processions, however, lady searcher police constables and lady volunteers will carry out search duties for women.

And all the officers will be in contact with the DSPs, SHOs, and organizers of processions and congregations of their respective areas added SSP.