SSP Mirpurkhas Vows Foolproof Arrangements Muharram
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 12:10 AM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas, Captain Retired Asad Ali Chaudhry on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss security plans for the upcoming Muharram. The meeting was attended by organizers of mourning processions and gatherings, Shia scholars, and top police officials.
During the meeting, SSP Chaudhry assured foolproof security arrangements, warning that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands. He briefed the meeting on the deployment of police, Pakistan Rangers, and volunteers to ensure peace and order during processions, congregations, and religious gatherings.
He also issued instructions for comprehensive searches, strict checking at sensitive locations, and constant communication between officers and procession organizers.
The SSP vowed to provide complete security during Muharram, directing DSPs and SHOs to make strict security arrangements and maintain contact with procession organizers.
APP/hms/378
