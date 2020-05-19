UrduPoint.com
SSP Motorways Urges Safety Measure To Protect From COVID-19.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:12 PM

SSP Motorways urges safety measure to protect from COVID-19.

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :SSP, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Sukkur zone, Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo on Tuesday said the online classes for officers of NHMP Probation Course have been started. He said the training activities at Motorway Police were also suspended amid spread of COVID-19.

The SSP directed the officers to take keen interest in their training activities and adopt safety measure in order to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19.

