SSP Mufakhar Confesses Murder Of Former Law Officer Shehbaz Tatla

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 05:26 PM

SSP Mufakhar confesses murder of former law officer Shehbaz Tatla

The sources say that SSP Mufakhar presented himself before police for arrest and recorded statement that he killed his friend Tatla for having relations with his former wife.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2020) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel confessed the murder of former Assistant Attorney General Shehbaz Tatla, saying that the person who had relations with his ex-wife deserved nothing but death.

Handing himself over to police, SSP Adeel Mufakhar recorded his statement that he killed his guilt that he killed Shehbaz Tatla.

The SSP also made an attempt to flee abroad but could not and finally surrendered before the law. Adeel Mufakhar came and got himself handed over to police through an “influential person”. Initially, he was investigated in an investigation cell of a police station in Thokar Niaz Baig. His accomplice was also there during the investigation.

“The murder will be inevitable if my friend continues to have relation with ex-wife,” said SSP Mufakhar, adding that Tatla was many times asked not have relation with his ex-wife but he refused to accept his plea.

“It was the reason that I made plan of his murder,” he recorded his statement to police.

Police authorities were reluctant to confirm the arrest of SSP Adeel Mufakhar but the news of his arrest surfaced on Monday evening. Mufakhar surrendered before the law but the authorities refused to accept and was reluctant to make any comment.

The reports suggest that former Assistant Attorney General Shehbaz Tatla was allegedly killed by SSP Mufakhar and Asad Bhatti who used acid for his murder. The suspects put Tatla into a drum filled with acid and later threw that drum into a canal nearby Thokhar Niaz Baig area. However, the police was investigation the matter as both suspects were under police custody.

