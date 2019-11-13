UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP NH&MP Sukkur Addresses Road Safety Seminar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:11 PM

SSP NH&MP Sukkur addresses road safety seminar

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur National Highways and Motorway Police, Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo on Wednesday said that in 80 per cent of motorcycle accidents, lives can be saved if riders wear helmets

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) : Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur National Highways and Motorway Police, Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo on Wednesday said that in 80 per cent of motorcycle accidents, lives can be saved if riders wear helmets.

Addressing in road safety seminar at Government High school Karam Abad, district Khairpur, the SSP said riders should wear safety helmets even if they are on a short journeys or riding pillion.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Road Sukkur Khairpur Government

Recent Stories

Another movement against PTI govt on cards

3 minutes ago

Air pollution shuts schools in Iran's capital

3 minutes ago

Dar Al-Arkan of Saudi Arabia lists US$600 million ..

31 minutes ago

Govt extends full cooperation to strengthen Pak-Hu ..

23 minutes ago

If Nawaz Sharif does not come back then PM would ..

55 seconds ago

CDA master plan case: matter sent to CJP for const ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.