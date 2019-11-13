SSP NH&MP Sukkur addresses road safety seminar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) : Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur National Highways and Motorway Police, Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo on Wednesday said that in 80 per cent of motorcycle accidents, lives can be saved if riders wear helmets.

Addressing in road safety seminar at Government High school Karam Abad, district Khairpur, the SSP said riders should wear safety helmets even if they are on a short journeys or riding pillion.