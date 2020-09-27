SSP operation conducted surprise visit to police stations to evaluate performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operation Shoaib Mehmood Sunday conducted surprise visits to Ganjmandi, Cantt, Rata Amral and Westridge Police Stations.

During his visit, the SSP also inspected the front desk, record, lock up and whole the building.

He directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

The SSP made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

He said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.