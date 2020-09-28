UrduPoint.com
SSP Operation For Arresting Proclaimed Offenders

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:38 PM

SSP Operation Kashif Aslam directed the police officers to take appropriate measures for the arrest of proclaimed offenders on priority basis. He said this while addressing an introductory meeting with police officers of the district after taking charge of his office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :SSP Operation Kashif Aslam directed the police officers to take appropriate measures for the arrest of proclaimed offenders on priority basis. He said this while addressing an introductory meeting with police officers of the district after taking charge of his office.

The SSP Operation said that first and foremost duty of police was to provide safe and secured atmosphere to the general public but criminals sabotaging the efforts of police department.

Therefore, police should set its priorities for arrest the outlaws especially proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

He also directed the SHOs to ensure a thorough patrolling in their respective areas, besides responding to emergency call.

He also directed to constitute special teams for tracing out whereabouts of the proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

He said the performance of all police officers would be monitoredregularly and strict action would be taken against negligent anddelinquents.

