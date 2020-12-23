UrduPoint.com
SSP Operation For Upholding Professionalism To Eradicate Crimes

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:02 PM

SSP Operation for upholding professionalism to eradicate crimes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation, Mansoor Aman Wednesday asked police personnel to uphold professionalism in discharging their duties to eradicate crimes from the society.

He said that a policy of reward and punishment was being followed to encourage honest and dutiful officers.

He was addressing an award and certificate distribution ceremony among best policemen at Police lines here.

SSP Operation said the purpose of pursuing reward and punishment was meant to enhance efficiency and performance of police force.

He directed all the policemen to take stern action against criminals to ensure peace and tranquility in the society.

Mansoor Aman said police department always served indiscriminately for protection of lives and properties of the masses.

He said a crackdown against drug peddlers and street criminals would continue till its logical conclusion.

