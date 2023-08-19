Open Menu

SSP Operation Holds 'Khuli Katchery'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

SSP operation holds 'Khuli Katchery'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Faisal Saleem under the Punjab government's open door policy, held a 'Khuli Kutchery' at Police Lines Headquarters, here Saturday to address the grievances of the people.

According to a police spokesman, the SSP Operations issued directives to the relevant officers to take action and submit a detailed report on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

The SSP on the complaints of the citizens also sought a report from In charge Complaint Cell about ineffective action by relevant Police Officers.

He said, "Negligence on the part of the relevant officials would not be tolerated at any cost." The SSP, on the occasion, said the 'Khuli Kutchery' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints.

"Besides this, "It also helped improve standards of policing," he added.

