SSP Operation Inspects Security, Ongoing Anti-polio Drive In Urmer

Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

SSP Operation inspects security, ongoing anti-polio drive in Urmer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The SSP Operations Masoor Aman Friday visited suburb, Urmer area and inspected ongoing anti-polio campaign and security being provided to the anti-polio workers.

DSO Saddar, Alamzeb Khan and police officers accompanied the SSP Operation on the occasion. He also administered anti-polio drops to some of the children at Deh Urmer. He met with doctors at BHU Urmer and talked to them about the ongoing anti-polio campaign and security situation.

He said Peshawar police were alert round the clock for the welfare of its people and maintenance of peace. He said police were standing by the side of polio workers to eliminate this crippling disease from the society.

He expressed satisfaction over the security provided by the police to anti-polio workers in separate areas. He also visited police station Urmer where he stressed for rectification of the record and in time registration of reports of general public by the police. He directed the officials of Urmer police station to adopt a polite attitude with the public coming to the police station.

The SSP Operations also met with anti-polio workers and doctors and assured them full support on part of the police. He said many police officials have laid down their lives while protecting the anti-polio workers adding police and polio workers together were endeavoring to save the future of our children.

