SSP Operation makes surprise visit to different Police Stations, checks record

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Haroon-ul-Rashid Khan Saturday made a surprise visit to Inner City and Police Station Agha Mir Jani Shah to review the current security situation besides checking all records, official weapons and cleanliness.

During his visit to the police station, the SSP Operations also reviewed the records, complements of registers, personal statement, official weapons and cleanliness and expressed his anger over the lack of arrangements and poor sanitation situation. He directed to submit an immediate report on the improvement regarding this.

He met the prisons confined in the Police Station Cell to get an awareness of the Police behavior and also inspected the CCTV cameras.

He also inspected the security arrangements and the residential barracks of the police personnel.

During a briefing, the SHO and other duty staff briefed him regarding the problems being faced by them in the Police Station. He directed the staff to show good manners with the questioners coming to the Police Station and to be alert and vigilant in view of the current situation.

The problems of senior citizens and women should be solved on priority basis, SSP Operations Haroon ul Rashid Khan directed the officials. He said the problem of poor sanitation systems should be made appropriate to improve the living standard of the policemen camped in the barracks.