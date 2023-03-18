UrduPoint.com

SSP Operation Makes Surprise Visit To Different Police Stations, Checks Record

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 02:50 PM

SSP Operation makes surprise visit to different Police Stations, checks record

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Haroon-ul-Rashid Khan Saturday made a surprise visit to Inner City and Police Station Agha Mir Jani Shah to review the current security situation besides checking all records, official weapons and cleanliness.

During his visit to the police station, the SSP Operations also reviewed the records, complements of registers, personal statement, official weapons and cleanliness and expressed his anger over the lack of arrangements and poor sanitation situation. He directed to submit an immediate report on the improvement regarding this.

He met the prisons confined in the Police Station Cell to get an awareness of the Police behavior and also inspected the CCTV cameras.

He also inspected the security arrangements and the residential barracks of the police personnel.

During a briefing, the SHO and other duty staff briefed him regarding the problems being faced by them in the Police Station. He directed the staff to show good manners with the questioners coming to the Police Station and to be alert and vigilant in view of the current situation.

The problems of senior citizens and women should be solved on priority basis, SSP Operations Haroon ul Rashid Khan directed the officials. He said the problem of poor sanitation systems should be made appropriate to improve the living standard of the policemen camped in the barracks.

Related Topics

Police Poor Police Station Visit Alert Rashid Khan Women All

Recent Stories

HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

9 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz raises question over PTI workers' res ..

Maryam Nawaz raises question over PTI workers' resistance

37 minutes ago
 Govt believes in serving public: Marriyum

Govt believes in serving public: Marriyum

55 minutes ago
 PM appreciates Aleem Dar for his meritorious servi ..

PM appreciates Aleem Dar for his meritorious services to cricket

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Türkiye&#039;s Kahr ..

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Türkiye&#039;s Kahramanmaraş, leaves no damages

1 hour ago
 Police launch operation in Zaman Park, arrest PTI ..

Police launch operation in Zaman Park, arrest PTI workers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.