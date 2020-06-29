SSP Operations assume charge

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Mansoor Aman Monday assumed charge of his duties and vowed to ensure supremacy of law and merit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Mansoor Aman Monday assumed charge of his duties and vowed to ensure supremacy of law and merit.

He laid floral wreath on martyrs monument and said that sacrifices of cops in the line of duty would be written in golden words and always be remembered.

He said that merit and supremacy of law would be ensured and action would be taken against corrupt elements indiscriminately. He said that no one was above law and those found guilty of exceeding their limits would be dealt accordingly.