UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Operations Assume Charge

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:56 PM

SSP Operations assume charge

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Mansoor Aman Monday assumed charge of his duties and vowed to ensure supremacy of law and merit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Mansoor Aman Monday assumed charge of his duties and vowed to ensure supremacy of law and merit.

He laid floral wreath on martyrs monument and said that sacrifices of cops in the line of duty would be written in golden words and always be remembered.

He said that merit and supremacy of law would be ensured and action would be taken against corrupt elements indiscriminately. He said that no one was above law and those found guilty of exceeding their limits would be dealt accordingly.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Gold Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

27 minutes ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

42 minutes ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

43 minutes ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

1 hour ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

2 hours ago

70 African sailors test positive for coronavirus i ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.