SSP Operations assures for foolproof security arrangements at churches

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider directed police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements at churches by keeping in view the upcoming event of Christmas.

During his visit of different churches of the city here on Sunday to check security arrangements, SSP Operations said that all possible measures were being taken to provide peaceful atmosphere to christian community to celebrate their christmas celebrations.

He said that foolproof security arrangements would be made to avoid any untoward incident.

The senior police officer directed officers concerned to ensure tight security arrangements and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the context. He urged on duty police officials to remain alert and complete their duty timing.

ASP Cantt Syed Saleem Shah, Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt Zawar Hussain and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.