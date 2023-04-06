Close
SSP Operations Assures To Address Issues Of Christian Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SSP Operations assures to address issues of Christian community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Haroon Khan on Thursday met with a delegation from the Christian community, led by Pervez Iqbal, to discuss the issues faced by the minority community. During the meeting, the delegation highlighted the challenges faced by the Christian community and urged the SSP to take immediate action to address their concerns.

The SSP Operations Haroon Khan briefed the delegation on the measures taken to ensure the security of minority places of worship, following the recent incidents.

He also assured the participants of the immediate solution to the problems faced by the Christian community.

He urged the delegation to continue their cooperation with the police and assured them of his full support.

The delegation appreciated the efforts of the police in ensuring the security of minority places of worship.

They also urged the police to take strict action against those involved in the recent incidents of target killings.

