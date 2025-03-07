Open Menu

SSP Operations Chairs Crime Meeting With Rural Zone Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, chaired a late-night crime meeting with officers of the Rural Zone, the meeting was attended by SP Rural Zone, SDPOs, and SHOs.

A public relation officer told APP that during the meeting, SSP Shoaib reviewed the performance of the officers and issued strict directives to take indiscriminate legal action against car and motorcycle theft, land grabbers, drug dealers, illegal weapons, kite flyers, and kite sellers. He emphasized the need for a robust crackdown against active criminal groups and the immediate arrest of absconding suspects.

SSP Shoaib directed officers to improve crime control measures and enhance the quality of investigations. He stressed that pending case challans should be completed and submitted on time. Additionally, he urged officers to incorporate technology alongside traditional investigation methods to strengthen policing efforts.

SSP Shoaib instructed officers to ensure strict legal action against those involved in serious crimes and bring them to justice. He emphasized the importance of gathering solid evidence to secure convictions and called for effective redressal of citizens’ complaints at the police station level.

SSP Shoaib reiterated that there would be zero tolerance for crimes against women and children, instructing officers to take firm action against kite flyers and sellers. He also directed an increase in effective patrolling, the arrest of professional beggars and their facilitators, and improvements in case investigations.

Furthermore, SSP Shoaib warned that inappropriate behavior, misconduct, and corruption would not be tolerated. He urged officers to maintain exemplary discipline and reaffirmed that ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the police’s top priority, with no negligence to be tolerated in this regard.

