SSP Operations Chairs Meeting On Law And Order

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) SSP Operations Islamabad Capital Police, Muhammad Shoaib Khan chaired a meeting in Swan Zone here Friday to review the law and order situation. An official told APP that the meeting was attended by SP Swan Zone, SDPOs, and SHOs of the zone.

Under the special direction of SSP Shoaib, security measures across the Federal capital will be further strengthened during the holy month of Ramadan. SSP Shoaib emphasized ensuring the security of worship places, markets, commercial centers, and other key locations.

"The prevention of street crimes, robberies, and theft must be prioritized with concrete measures," said Shoaib .

The SSP directed the officers to expedite the crackdown against criminal groups, land grabbers, and drug dealers.

"All officers must ensure the swift arrest of proclaimed offenders, judicial fugitives, and habitual criminals," he said.

SSP Shoaib further instructed all patrolling units, including Dolphin, Ababeel, and Emergency Response Units, to enhance their presence across the city to ensure public safety.

"Protecting the lives and property of citizens and providing them with every possible facility is our top priority," he stated.

Shoaib also directed all SHOs to remain available round the clock for addressing citizens' concerns. "Whenever a complainant visits the police station, the concerned officer's conduct must be exemplary," he said.

"Our foremost duty is to safeguard the people of Islamabad," SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan reaffirmed.

