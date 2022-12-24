UrduPoint.com

SSP Operations Cuts Christmas Cake

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2022 | 05:40 PM

SSP Operations cuts Christmas cake

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :SSP Operations Abdullah Ahmad cut cake to celebrate Christmas with Christian employees of police department here on Saturday.

The Christmas cake cutting ceremony was arranged on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani at Police Lines where police officers were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP said that Christians were integral part of Pakistani society and they were also serving the country equally for national development and prosperity.

Therefore, the police department would also extend full support to Christian employees for celebrating Christmas, he added.

Later, the SSP also distributed prizes among the police officials who showed excellent performance for bringing laurel for the police department.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Christmas Laurel Christian

Recent Stories

UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work l ..

UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work launches &#039;Waste-free Schoo ..

2 hours ago
 Senator Swati approaches IHC for post-arrest bail ..

Senator Swati approaches IHC for post-arrest bail in Controversial tweets case

2 hours ago
 Manzoor Usman Awan replaces Ashtar Ausaf as new AG ..

Manzoor Usman Awan replaces Ashtar Ausaf as new AGP

2 hours ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Saad

General elections to be held as per schedule: Saad

2 hours ago
 Haris Rauf to tie knot with classmate Muzna Masood ..

Haris Rauf to tie knot with classmate Muzna Masood Malik today

2 hours ago
 Tunisia celebrates seventh Kairouan Festival of Ar ..

Tunisia celebrates seventh Kairouan Festival of Arab Poetry

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.