SSP Operations cuts Christmas cake

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :SSP Operations Abdullah Ahmad cut cake to celebrate Christmas with Christian employees of police department here on Saturday.

The Christmas cake cutting ceremony was arranged on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani at Police Lines where police officers were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP said that Christians were integral part of Pakistani society and they were also serving the country equally for national development and prosperity.

Therefore, the police department would also extend full support to Christian employees for celebrating Christmas, he added.

Later, the SSP also distributed prizes among the police officials who showed excellent performance for bringing laurel for the police department.