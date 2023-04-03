UrduPoint.com

SSP Operations Directed For Crackdown Against POs

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023

SSP Operations directed for crackdown against POs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :SSP Operations Muhammad Imran directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against proclaimed offenders (POs) in their respective areas.

Presiding over a crime meeting here on Monday, he said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the police and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against proclaimed offenders (POs), court absconders, drug peddlers, illegal weapon holders and others to ensure a crime free society.

He directed Dolphin Force and Muhafiz Squad to ensure joint action to control street crime.

All concerned officers of Gulgasht and Cantonment Divisions were present in the meeting and gave detailed briefing on measures being taken for eradication of crime.

