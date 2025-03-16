Open Menu

SSP Operations Directs Crackdown On Criminal Elements In Saddar Zone

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan chaired an important meeting with officers of the Saddar Zone to review crime control measures and issued directives for enhanced security and law enforcement.

A public relations officer told APP on Sunday that the meeting was attended by SP Saddar Zone Abdul Qayyum, SDPOs, and SHOs, during which SSP Operations directed officers to intensify patrols using Dolphin, Ababeel, and Emergency Response Units. He emphasized the need for strict surveillance of habitual offenders and effective patrolling to curb street crimes, including theft, robbery, and vehicle snatching.

SSP Shoaib said security measures should be strengthened, especially during Ramadan, to ensure the protection of worship places, markets, and commercial centers.

Law enforcement agencies must take indiscriminate action against illegal weapons display, drug dealers, land grabbers, and criminals involved in serious offenses.

SSP Shoaib further stated that all available resources should be utilized to apprehend proclaimed offenders and ensure their legal prosecution with solid evidence. He instructed officers to take strict action against corruption, misconduct, and misuse of authority, emphasizing that any negligence in protecting citizens’ lives and property would not be tolerated.

