Open Menu

SSP Operations Directs Enhanced Crime Control Measures In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 08:14 PM

SSP operations directs enhanced crime control measures in Islamabad

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, presided over an important meeting on Thursday regarding crime control with officers from Soan Zone, Industrial Area Zone, and the Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, presided over an important meeting on Thursday regarding crime control with officers from Soan Zone, Industrial Area Zone, and the Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit.

A spokesperson told APP that the meeting focused on strategies to curb criminal activities in the Federal capital. On the occasion, SSP Operations issued strict directives for enhanced vigilance against proclaimed offenders.

SSP Shoaib instructed officers to make patrolling more effective and purposeful to ensure the arrest of those involved in street crimes, as well as motorcycle and car theft cases.

SSP Shoaib emphasized the need to utilize all available resources to eradicate criminal elements and conduct a crackdown against individuals involved in serious crimes and absconding offenders.

He further ordered targeted operations against land grabbers, drug dealers, and those possessing illegal weapons to ensure strict legal action against them.

SSP Shoaib also stressed that suspects involved in serious crimes must be brought to justice through solid, evidence-based charge sheets. He directed all SHOs to effectively address public complaints at the police station level and resolve citizens' issues on a priority basis.

Additionally, SSP warned that complaints regarding corruption, misconduct, or inappropriate behavior would be dealt with strictly, as any abuse of authority would not be tolerated.

He reiterated that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police, and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

APP-rzr-mkz\395

Recent Stories

Over 75,000 vehicles enter Murree via Islamabad du ..

Over 75,000 vehicles enter Murree via Islamabad during Eid holidays

45 seconds ago
 KP provided Emergency Services over 79,000 patient ..

KP provided Emergency Services over 79,000 patients during Eid Holidays

47 seconds ago
 MQM leader applauds PM for major electricity tarif ..

MQM leader applauds PM for major electricity tariff cut

4 minutes ago
 Participants head for Pyongyang to join 1st int'l ..

Participants head for Pyongyang to join 1st int'l marathon in 6 yrs

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Police pledge transparency and efficiency u ..

Punjab Police pledge transparency and efficiency under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's ..

4 minutes ago
 Slashing electricity tariffs a significant relief ..

Slashing electricity tariffs a significant relief to industry, public: Iftikhar ..

4 minutes ago
DFM to host third edition of MENA Capital Market S ..

DFM to host third edition of MENA Capital Market Summit on May 6–7

15 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi assumes charge as ACC president

Mohsin Naqvi assumes charge as ACC president

5 minutes ago
 Lanjar reviews security plan for Zulfiqar Ali Bhut ..

Lanjar reviews security plan for Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto death anniversary

1 minute ago
 China launches new satellite on Thursday

China launches new satellite on Thursday

1 minute ago
 SSP operations directs enhanced crime control meas ..

SSP operations directs enhanced crime control measures in Islamabad

1 minute ago
 Punjab Police intensify crackdown on drug peddlers ..

Punjab Police intensify crackdown on drug peddlers, arrest two suspects

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan