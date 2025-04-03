SSP Operations Directs Enhanced Crime Control Measures In Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 08:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, presided over an important meeting on Thursday regarding crime control with officers from Soan Zone, Industrial Area Zone, and the Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit.
A spokesperson told APP that the meeting focused on strategies to curb criminal activities in the Federal capital. On the occasion, SSP Operations issued strict directives for enhanced vigilance against proclaimed offenders.
SSP Shoaib instructed officers to make patrolling more effective and purposeful to ensure the arrest of those involved in street crimes, as well as motorcycle and car theft cases.
SSP Shoaib emphasized the need to utilize all available resources to eradicate criminal elements and conduct a crackdown against individuals involved in serious crimes and absconding offenders.
He further ordered targeted operations against land grabbers, drug dealers, and those possessing illegal weapons to ensure strict legal action against them.
SSP Shoaib also stressed that suspects involved in serious crimes must be brought to justice through solid, evidence-based charge sheets. He directed all SHOs to effectively address public complaints at the police station level and resolve citizens' issues on a priority basis.
Additionally, SSP warned that complaints regarding corruption, misconduct, or inappropriate behavior would be dealt with strictly, as any abuse of authority would not be tolerated.
He reiterated that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police, and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.
