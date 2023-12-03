SSP operations directs police officials to leave all WhatsApp groups

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Ahmad Abbasi has issued instructions to police officers and personnel to leave all WhatsApp groups.

According to details, through a message, SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Ahmad Abbasi, through a message to SPs, has asked the police officers and personnel to leave WhatsApp groups. Anti-national elements are using baseless news on social media and portraying the role of the police force in different ways, he said.

The police social media team should start monitoring all personnel, he said, adding that departmental action would be taken against police officers or personnel present in WhatsApp groups.

Peshawar Police spokesperson will be part of WhatsApp groups, he said. Peshawar Police Disciplinary Force would look into it, SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Ahmad Abbasi said.

The police force was being blackmailed in various ways, which the senior officers took notice of, SSP Operations said. Officers, including all police personnel, should immediately leave social media WhatsApp groups. SSP operations warned that otherwise, disciplinary action would be taken against the violators of the orders.