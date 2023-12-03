Open Menu

SSP Operations Directs Police Officials To Leave All WhatsApp Groups

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

SSP operations directs police officials to leave all WhatsApp groups

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Ahmad Abbasi has issued instructions to police officers and personnel to leave all WhatsApp groups.

According to details, through a message, SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Ahmad Abbasi, through a message to SPs, has asked the police officers and personnel to leave WhatsApp groups. Anti-national elements are using baseless news on social media and portraying the role of the police force in different ways, he said.

The police social media team should start monitoring all personnel, he said, adding that departmental action would be taken against police officers or personnel present in WhatsApp groups.

Peshawar Police spokesperson will be part of WhatsApp groups, he said. Peshawar Police Disciplinary Force would look into it, SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Ahmad Abbasi said.

The police force was being blackmailed in various ways, which the senior officers took notice of, SSP Operations said. Officers, including all police personnel, should immediately leave social media WhatsApp groups. SSP operations warned that otherwise, disciplinary action would be taken against the violators of the orders.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Social Media All WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

18 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

18 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

18 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

18 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

18 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

19 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

19 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

19 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

19 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan