SSP Operations Directs QRF Officers To Ensure Professionalism, Public Courtesy
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, on Tuesday, briefed the officers of the Quick Response Force (QRF) on the effective execution of their duties, emphasizing professionalism, integrity, and public-friendly policing.
A public relations officer told APP that SSP Shoaib instructed officers to adopt a courteous attitude towards citizens during security checks and avoid unnecessary scrutiny of family vehicles. He directed them to respond promptly and legally to any reported incidents, ensuring swift action against criminal elements.
SSP Shoaib said all officers must perform their duties with honesty and dedication to curb crime in the Federal capital. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of this city and its residents,” he said.
SSP said officers should interact with the public politely during checking procedures to foster a sense of security among citizens. “The protection of lives and property remains our top priority,” he added.
/APP-rzr-mkz
