SSP Operations Directs Swift Action In Criminal Investigations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review ongoing investigations into serious crimes, stressing the importance of a strategic approach that blends traditional policing with modern technology.
A public relations officer told APP that the meeting was attended by SDPOs, during which the performance of officers was evaluated. SSP Shoaib instructed officials to take strict legal action against criminals and expedite the arrest of absconding suspects.
SSP Shoaib emphasized that investigations must be conducted on merit, ensuring charge sheets are backed by solid evidence to secure maximum convictions.
Additionally, Shoaib urged officers to intensify efforts in tracking down fugitive members of criminal gangs and increasing the arrests of proclaimed offenders.
Addressing concerns about crimes against women and children, SSP Shoaib declared such offenses intolerable and underscored the need for all legal procedures to be followed to guarantee exemplary punishments for offenders.
“The protection of citizens’ lives and property remains our top priority, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated,” he stated./APP-rzr-mkz
