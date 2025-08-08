Open Menu

SSP Operations Directs Tight Security At District Courts

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 11:56 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) SSP Operations Madam Bushra Jamil conducted a comprehensive inspection of security arrangements in District Courts in Faisalabad and directed that no individual should be allowed entry without proper frisking and clearance.

During inspection, the SSP reviewed security deployments at District Courts, Session Courts, District Council and Bakhshi Khana and directed to reinforce the overall security setup in and around the judicial complex.

She also evaluated performance and alertness of the personnel stationed at check posts and security bunkers.

She also thoroughly checked the operational readiness of Dolphin Force and Elite Force units deployed in the vicinity and directed that all walk-through gates and other security equipment at the entry points must remain fully functional at all times.

She issued clear instructions that strict monitoring should be ensured at all entry and exit points of the judicial complex and no person should be allowed to enter the premises without being thoroughly checked.

She emphasized the importance of thoroughly searching vehicles entering the court premises as well as physically checking of the individuals who are either part of the litigating parties or general petitioners appearing for hearings.

The SSP urged duty personnel to remain vigilant and proactive in ensuring safety of the courts, Bakhshi Khana and all surrounding sensitive locations.

Protection of citizens’ lives and property is the first and foremost responsibility of Faisalabad police and all possible measures are being implemented to uphold this commitment, she added.

