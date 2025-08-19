Open Menu

SSP Operations, Estate Agents Association Discuss Property Security, Tenant Verification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, met with a delegation of the Islamabad Estate Agents Association to review law and order, citizen safety, and property-related issues in the Federal capital.

A police spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that the meeting discussed the role of land grabber mafias, fraud during property sales and rentals, and rising security concerns over non-local tenants.

He said SSP Operations emphasized that complete verification of tenants’ details and formal registration of tenancy agreements must be ensured to prevent crimes and avoid any untoward incidents.

SSP Shoaib further urged effective cooperation between police and estate agents, stressing that any suspicious activity or illegal transaction should be reported to the police immediately, he told.

Muhammad Shoaib Khan appreciated the role of estate agents in society, adding that the protection of citizens’ lives and property was a shared responsibility requiring effective contribution from all stakeholders.

