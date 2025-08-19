- Home
- Pakistan
- SSP Operations, estate agents association discuss property security, tenant verification
SSP Operations, Estate Agents Association Discuss Property Security, Tenant Verification
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, met with a delegation of the Islamabad Estate Agents Association to review law and order, citizen safety, and property-related issues in the Federal capital.
A police spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that the meeting discussed the role of land grabber mafias, fraud during property sales and rentals, and rising security concerns over non-local tenants.
He said SSP Operations emphasized that complete verification of tenants’ details and formal registration of tenancy agreements must be ensured to prevent crimes and avoid any untoward incidents.
SSP Shoaib further urged effective cooperation between police and estate agents, stressing that any suspicious activity or illegal transaction should be reported to the police immediately, he told.
Muhammad Shoaib Khan appreciated the role of estate agents in society, adding that the protection of citizens’ lives and property was a shared responsibility requiring effective contribution from all stakeholders.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Operations, estate agents association discuss property security, tenant verification2 minutes ago
-
New 'Punjab War Book’ sets emergency protocols against modern threats: Home secy2 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide2 minutes ago
-
Four killed, one injured in Karachi wall collapse incident2 minutes ago
-
PRCS teams providing immediate relief to rain-hit communities: Farzhana Naek12 minutes ago
-
Two food units sealed over poor hygiene, mismanagement in Taxila12 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI MNA's plea against travel restriction22 minutes ago
-
UNDP expresses deep concern over devastating floods in Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
One killed, 25 injured in bus crash32 minutes ago
-
SAU launches independence week with tree plantation ceremony32 minutes ago
-
Communications Minister visits flood-hit areas of Gilgit-Baltistan32 minutes ago
-
IHC grants post-arrest bail to accused in blasphemy case32 minutes ago