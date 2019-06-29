UrduPoint.com
SSP Operations For Comprehensive Crack Down Against POs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:06 PM

SSP Operations for comprehensive crack down against POs

SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam directed police officers to launch comprehensive crack down against Proclaimed Offenders (POs)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam directed police officers to launch comprehensive crack down against Proclaimed Offenders (POs).

Addressing the monthly meeting here on Saturday, SSP Operation said that eradication of crime from society was top priority of the police and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed officers to improve their performance in controlling crime in their respective areas. He said that record of police stations should be completed otherwise action would be taken against the concerned officers.

The SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam directed officers to launch comprehensive crack down also against gamblers and drug peddlers in their respective areas.

All divisional SPs, DSPs, SHOs and other senior officers attended the meeting.

