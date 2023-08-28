SSP Operations for facilitating downtrodden sections of society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The newly appointed SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi visited various police stations Yakka Tut Police Station, Tarnab check post and Motorway Blockade late at night and reviewed the working of police staff at various police stations and the overall security situation.

He instructed the police officials to facilitate the downtrodden sections of the society in the provision of justice, adding that the aim of his late-night visit was to motivate the police personnel to further improve the security arrangements.

He instructed the police officials deployed at different check-posts to use safety helmets and jackets in view of the current situation.

On the occasion, the SSP met with the relevant police officers and checked cleanliness and other arrangements at police stations including crime chat, personnel statement, records, Malkhana, prison, registers and CCTV cameras.

He also met with the complainants and inmates at police stations and asked about their issues and facilities at the police stations.

The SSP Operation also supervised the police checking at Motorway picket and directed the staff to remain polite with the people.