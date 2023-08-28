Open Menu

SSP Operations For Facilitating Downtrodden Sections Of Society

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

SSP Operations for facilitating downtrodden sections of society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The newly appointed SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi visited various police stations Yakka Tut Police Station, Tarnab check post and Motorway Blockade late at night and reviewed the working of police staff at various police stations and the overall security situation.

He instructed the police officials to facilitate the downtrodden sections of the society in the provision of justice, adding that the aim of his late-night visit was to motivate the police personnel to further improve the security arrangements.

He instructed the police officials deployed at different check-posts to use safety helmets and jackets in view of the current situation.

On the occasion, the SSP met with the relevant police officers and checked cleanliness and other arrangements at police stations including crime chat, personnel statement, records, Malkhana, prison, registers and CCTV cameras.

He also met with the complainants and inmates at police stations and asked about their issues and facilities at the police stations.

The SSP Operation also supervised the police checking at Motorway picket and directed the staff to remain polite with the people.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Police Station Visit Post

Recent Stories

Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey ..

Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

11 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector on new academic year

33 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in se ..

Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

1 hour ago
 SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 202 ..

SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 2023

1 hour ago
 Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on ..

Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on achieving No. 1 ODI ranking

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber of Commerce showcases benefits of ‘Business Sectors Platform’ ..

2 hours ago
Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the ..

Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the vivo Y27 Launch

3 hours ago
 Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serv ..

Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serving the country in various fie ..

4 hours ago
 IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian ..

IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian Ocean Region

4 hours ago
 PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated elect ..

PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated electricity bills today

4 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Kar ..

Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem makes history with medal win at Worl ..

Arshad Nadeem makes history with medal win at World Athletics Championship

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan