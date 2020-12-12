UrduPoint.com
SSP Operations For Tight Security Arrangements At Courts

SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeshan Haider directed officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements at District Courts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeshan Haider directed officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements at District Courts.

During his visit of district courts to review security arrangements here on Saturday, SSP Operations said that no negligence would be tolerated in security arrangements of district courts.

He directed officers concerned to perform duty in alert position and keep vigil in suspicious activities and persons to avoid any untoward incident.

He also directed Incharge Judicial Guard to bring prisoners as per given SoP regarding coronavirus. He asked officers to avoid any negligence during security of prisoners.

More Stories From Pakistan

