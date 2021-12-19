SSP Operations for tight security arrangements at churches

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :SSP Operations Shaista Nadeem on Sunday visited different churches of the city to check security arrangements and directed the officers to ensure foolproof security arrangement at churches.

She said that all possible measures were being taken to provide peaceful atmosphere to Christian community to perform their religious activities.

She said that tight security arrangements would be made to avoid any untoward incident at churches.

The SSP Operations directed officers concerned to perform duties in alert position and warned them that no negligence would be tolerated.

She said that comprehensive arrangements were being made for Christmas celebrations of the Christian community.

Meanwhile, the officers from all circles of the district also visited churches in their respective areas and checked the security arrangements.