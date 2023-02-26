SSP Operations for tight security arrangements at churches

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Multan Muhammad Imran directed officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements at churches to avoid any untoward incident.

During his visit to different churches to review security arrangements here on Sunday, he said that as per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-haq Rana, the best security arrangements have been made at churches to provide a peaceful environment to the Christian community for performing their religious activities.

He said that walk-through gates had been installed at entry points of the churches while lady police officials were also deployed.

The SSP Operations added that all SDPOs and SHOs were monitoring the arrangements at churches in their respective areas, however, he himself was monitoring the security arrangements.

He directed police officials to remain alert while performing security duty at churches. He urged them to keep a vigil on suspicious persons and activities in the surroundings of the churches.