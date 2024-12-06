Open Menu

SSP-Operations Hold Khuli Katcheri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar on Friday held an Khuli Katcheri (open court) here at the Police Lines Headquarters.

The SSP listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders to the relevant officers to resolve them within the given time frame, a police spokesman said.

He instructed the officials deployed at police station to treat the citizens with courtesy and resolve their problems on priority basis.

