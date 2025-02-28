Open Menu

SSP-Operations Holds Khuli Katchery

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police-Operations Rawalpindi Kashif Zulfiqar on Friday held a Khuli Katchery at the Police Lines Headquarters.

According to the police spokesman, the SSP listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders to the relevant officers to resolve them within the given time frame.

On the occasion, he asked the policemen to treat the citizens coming to the police stations with courtesy and resolve their issues on priority.

Meanwhile, SP Pothohar Talha Wali made a surprise visit to Wah Cantt and Sadar Wah police stations, and conducted a detailed review of their front desks, records and other matters.

He also reviewed the progress of the cases under investigation and directed investigating officers to complete the challans on time.

