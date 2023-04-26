UrduPoint.com

SSP Operations Holds Khuli Katchery To Address Public Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Operations Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi under Punjab government's open door policy, held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Wednesday at Police Lines Headquarters to address the grievances of the people.

According to a Police spokesman, the SSP Operations issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed report on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

The SSP on the complaints of the citizens also sought a report from In charge Complaint Cell about ineffective action by Police Officers concerned on the applications submitted by the citizens.

He said that negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

The SSP on the occasion said, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing. He issued orders to the officers to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame.

All-out efforts were being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards in the district, he added.

