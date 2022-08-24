UrduPoint.com

SSP Operations Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Address Grievances Of Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan under Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Wednesday in City Police Officer's office to address grievances of the people.

According to a Police spokesman, the SSP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detail report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

The SSP on the occasion said, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.

He suspended Waheed, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Westridge police station for not registering FIR on complaint of a citizen and Tamoor, a constable of Naseerabad police station on corruption charge.

The SSP issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

Waseem Riaz Khan said all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard in the district.

The spokesman informed that the SSP was holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here to provide relief to the citizens.

