SSP Operations holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Hafiz Kamran Asghar on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi held a 'Khuli Kutchery' in Police Lines Headquarters here Friday to address grievances of the people.

According to a Police spokesman, Police Officers under Punjab's open door policy are holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' to provide relief to the citizens.

He informed that the SSP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit a report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

The SSP on the occasion said that the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.

The SSP issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

He said that all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard.

